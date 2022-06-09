Charges Dropped Against Pair Accused of Stabbing Man in Ingleside

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been dropped against two people accused of fighting and stabbing a man in Ingleside late last year. Kylie Fecht and ex-husband Ryan Fecht were facing multiple charges from the December 2021 incident that started with a verbal altercation and ended with a Round Lake Beach man in the hospital. Prosecutors say they were forced to drop the charges after the victim stopped cooperating with them. The defense said that same man came to them and said he was responsible for starting the fight, and was only stabbed by Kylie Fecht, when he wouldn’t stop fighting her ex-husband.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-9-22)