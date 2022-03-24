Charges Filed After Months Long Investigation Into Fatal 2021 Zion Crash

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been filed against a Zion woman in a fatal crash that took place last fall. Suprina Bruce is accused of being under the influence of both alcohol and drugs in October of 2021, when her car slammed into another vehicle along Green Bay Road in Beach Park. The crash killed the driver of that other vehicle, 49-year-old Jose Hernandez of Zion, and seriously injured a 13 and 11-year-old boy in his vehicle. Bruce is now facing charges of aggravated DUI causing death and great bodily harm as well as reckless homicide. The 51-year-old is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court on April 21st.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-24-22)