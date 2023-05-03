Charges Filed Against Man in Wrong Way Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have officially been filed against a Kenosha man who allegedly caused a wrong way crash that left multiple people injured.

67 year old Ronald Rossa was not in court yesterday because he’s still hospitalized from the incident.

It all happened around 6:30 PM on April 21st in the 11800 block of Sheridan Road and was caught on surveillance video.

The video-shared by Pleasant Prairie Police-shows a red SUV crashing head on with a minivan at full speed.

Rossa and the occupants of the other vehicle, including a child, were all hospitalized but survived.

The child and one of the adults suffered severe injuries that required multiple surgeries.

Among the felonies Rossa faces are two counts of intoxicated use of a motor vehicle causing injury and three counts of recklessly endangering safety.