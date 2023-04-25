Charges Filed Against Waukegan Man in Fatal October 2022 Beach Park Crash

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been filed, and warrants have been issued in connection to a fatal crash last year in Beach Park. The October 2022 incident killed 78-year-old Peter Kliora, who’s Toyota Prius was attempting a left turn when it was struck by an Infinity. An extensive investigation shows the driver of the Infinity, identified as Tabios Day of Waukegan, was reportedly drag racing another vehicle at the time of the crash, and was traveling in excess of 100 miles an hour. A Lake County Grand Jury has approved charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated street racing. Bond for the 32-year-old’s warrants has been set at 350-thousand-dollars…he is not yet in custody.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-25-23)