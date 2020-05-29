Charges Filed In A.T.F. Arrest

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We have more details about the arrest made outside Sam’s Club in Kenosha Wednesday.

The Kenosha News reports that 40 year old Rene Palma faces several felonies for the alleged illegal sale and purchase of semi automatic firearms and machine guns. The arrest was made after a sting operation involving federal Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents.

A sale of firearms was set up between an agent and the suspect by an informant which happened in the parking lot near the store. As officers attempted to arrest Palma, he allegedly fled but was eventually subdued.

Palma is being held on a 200-thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for a court hearing next week.