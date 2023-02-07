Charges Filed In Beauty Salon Shots Fired Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in the Friday shots fired incident at a Somers beauty salon.

42 year old Angel Penalbert-Berrios is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

The suspect allegedly fired his gun inside the business following a verbal altercation between he and a fellow female employee with whom he was in a domestic relationship.

The suspect was arrested by deputies after firing off at least three shots at the woman.

He also attempted to shoot himself but neither person was injured.

Five other people inside were also not injured.

Penalbert-Berrios is due back in court next week.