Charges Filed in June Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in a June 10th incident that started as high speed getaway and ended with a major crash.

According to the criminal complaint a truck allegedly driven by 43 year old Justin Mass of Kenosha, who is reportedly homeless, fled from a police stop. He then reportedly crashed into an ambulance driving on 52nd Street in Kenosha, starting a chain reaction crash.

The truck struck a sign, an SUV parked in a nearby driveway, rolled through a garden sending yard bricks flying, and then hit a tree before stopping. Mass was able to escape but was arrested a few days later after again allegedly trying to escape on foot before being tased.

He’s being held on 25-thousand dollars bond and is due in court later this month.