Charges filed in Kenosha gas station shooting

Both a man and a 13 year girl who was hospitalized are facing charges in a Kenosha gas station shooting Friday.

The girl is accused of attempting to steal a car at the gas station around 5:30 p.m. on 50th Street and Sheridan Road.

According to a release from the Kenosha Police Department, a person left a vehicle running and unattended at the gas station. Police said the vehicle’s owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl who was driving away.

The shooter is in custody. Police were also questioning another female who was with the girl.