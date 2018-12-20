Charges Filed in Police Standoff

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–Charges are expected to be filed Friday against the Pleasant Prairie man who was allegedly involved in a standoff with police. The incident happened Monday night at a home in the village.

59 year old Gerald Lee Jackson reportedly told police that he thought one of his neighbors was trying to kill him, which allegedly led to him firing shots outside his home. Authorities say that Jackson may have severe mental health issues.

He was arrested after he barricaded himself in his house before being eventually subdued by police. Jackson is in jail on 75-hundred dollars bond. Once he’s out

Jackson will have to give up-at least temporarily- the several firearms and other weapons that were found during a search of his home.