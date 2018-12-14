Charges Filed in White Murder

KENOSHA, WI–Charges have been filed in the death of Deonte White. 23 year old Dayquan Christian is charged with reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon in the Nov 18th homicide.

Police allege that Christian fled the scene of the crime-an alley between 25th and 26th avenues near 67th street. Records say officers arrested Christian after allegedly fleeing in his car from the scene.

A short chase preceded the arrest. After the chase a second person fled the vehicle. He’s identified as Derek Bryant Jr.

Christian is due back in court next month and is being held on half a million dollars bond.