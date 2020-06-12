Charges Pending in Post Protest Violence

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Charges are pending against four suspects related to the violence that happened after the May 31st protests over the death of George Floyd.

A 41 year old Kenosha man will be charged with pointing a gun at some of the protesters as they marched by his house.

A 24 year old woman from Racine will be charged after she was pulled over with a concealed weapon.

Felony charges are expected against two Zion residents for burglary on a business. More details on those charges are expected later this week.