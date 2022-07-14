Charges Recommended Against Two Men After Jan. Shots Fired Incident

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been recommended against two people in connection with a shooting that happened in Pleasant Prairie earlier this year.

A Zion man-25 year old Kwantrell Williams-and 47 year old Frank Cristiano of Pleasant Prairie, both face multiple felonies after a shots fired incident on January 20th.

According to village police, officers responded to the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park on 104th Street around 10 PM.

A residence and a vehicle were found to have bullet damage but no injuries were reported.

Police used info from witnesses and home surveillance cameras to identify Williams as the alleged shooter.

He’s charged with felony recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and is currently in the McHenry County Jail on separate charges.

Cristiano is the owner of the damaged home.

Police recommend six charges of felony firearm possession and 20 counts of child pornography against him.

He’s currently in the Kenosha County Jail.