Charlie Colin, Founding Member Of The Band Train, Dies After Slipping In Shower

FILE - Charlie Colin appears at the Friendly House Los Angeles' 24th Annual Awards Luncheon on Oct. 26, 2013 in Los Angeles. Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, best known for their early-aughts hits like “Drops of Jupiter" and “Meet Virginia,” has died. He was 58. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Train bassist and founding member Charlie Colin has died at 58. Colin’s sister confirmed the musician’s death Wednesday to The Associated Press.

Variety reported Colin slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels.

Train formed in San Francisco in the early ’90s.

Colin played on Train’s first three records, 1998’s self-titled album, 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter” and 2003’s “My Private Nation.”

The track “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It also earned two Grammys.

Colin left the band in 2003.

He also worked with the Newport Beach Film Festival.