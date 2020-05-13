Events
K-Town Report
Shows
Community Calendar
Studio East
Kenosha WX
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contests
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Stay up to date with on COVID-19 with information from the CDC.
Lip Off
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
WLIP Featured
Check this out! Mason’s Dine and Dash with Pete
May 13, 2020 @ 9:10am
Watch as WLIP’s Pete Serzant highlights Mason’s Eatery and Pub on Hwy 50 in Kenosha!
Kenosha's Radio Station
Events
K-Town Report
Shows
Community Calendar
Studio East
Kenosha WX
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contests
Contact
Show Schedule
SOCIAL