Cheney Forced Out Of House Republican Leadership Post

(Washington, DC) — Wyoming’s Liz Cheney is no longer chair of the House Republican Conference. Cheney’s colleagues forced her out during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol. Cheney had been on thin ice over her persistent criticism of former President Trump. She has been especially critical of Trump’s ongoing insistence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Cheney recently tweeted that Trump’s claim is an ongoing “BIG LIE.” She has vowed to continue speaking out and plans to seek re-election next year in Wyoming.

Cheney’s ouster was accomplished with a voice vote and not by individual balloting. Before the vote, Cheney said the GOP must remain a strong party “based on truth.” She added, “We cannot let the former President drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy.” The conference chair is the third-ranking post in the House Republican leadership chain. New York Republican Elise Stefanik [[ steff-ON-ik ]] is favored to replace Cheney and that will likely happen later this week.