Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
Cheri Stoka-Weighless MD & Wellness 11/11/20
Nov 11, 2020 @ 11:27am
Cheri talks about diabetes and programs they offer to help reverse it.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Stoka-11-11.mp3
