Chicago Bears Release Schedule

Chicago, IL (WLIP)–The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2024 season with three consecutive games against AFC South teams.

Coach Matt Eberflus’ third year starts at home against the Tennessee Titans on September 8, followed by a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Houston Texans on September 15, and a game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 22.

The Bears’ schedule includes five national stand-alone games: three prime-time contests, a Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and a Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Their first nine games are against non-division opponents, with NFC North games starting in Week 11.

The Bears’ preseason includes the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Texans.