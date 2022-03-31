Chicago Eyed For 2024 Democratic Convention

Democrats are considering Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

A statement from Rise Strategy Group, which is helping support the bid, said in part, “From previous Democratic Conventions to the NATO Summit and annual large-scale events like the Air & Water Show, Chicago has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success.”

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

A decision will be made “in the near future.”