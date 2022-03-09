Chicago Man Accused of Stealing Luxury Vehicles in McHenry County Also Wanted in Lake County

(Crystal Lake, IL) A Chicago man has been charged with stealing several luxury vehicles from a car dealership in neighboring McHenry County. Joshua Smith is accused of stealing 3 vehicles in July of 2021, and 10 more in August of 2021 from the Brilliance Honda dealership. The vehicles were said to be worth over 850-thousand dollars. Smith, who is currently in the DuPage County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle, faces 17 felony counts in the McHenry County case. He has holds in other counties as well, including both Cook and Lake Counties.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-9-22)