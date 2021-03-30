Chicagoland Man Dies From Rip Current

A man died from a rip current while trying to save kids in Florida.

Pete Rosengren of Batavia was on vacation with his kids in Florida this past weekend. There were some kids struggling in the water so Pete went in to help save the kids. The rip current was near Miramar Beach on the coast of Florida’s panhandle. Mr Rosengren saw one child who was struggling to get out of the water so he swam in to help rescue him. By the time the lifeguards arrived, Rosengren was back on the beach but not breathing. The lifeguards began CPR and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

