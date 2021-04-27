Chief Miskinis “Disappointed” With Protest

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis expressed his disappointment with the demands of the protestors-that Officer Rusten Sheskey be fired.

Sheskey was the officer who shot Jacob Blake Jr seven times last August while attempting to take him into custody and as Blake tried to get into a vehicle. Sheskey was not charged.

Miskinis said quote “ We are always open to constructive communication; however, we cannot effectively communicate with those that seek a spotlight to create and further facilitate a false narrative.

Kenosha Police will not respond to demands, nor will we entertain the unlawful termination of a police officer.” Miskinis says that the body cam program is progressing and will be implemented later this year.

Miskinis also emphasized that they met with many people in the community, participated in listening sessions and are active in Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s plan for equity and inclusion.