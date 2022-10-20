Child Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A 5 year old boy is dead after he was hit in traffic Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:20 PM in the 1000 block of Memorial Drive in Racine.

According to Racine Police, a young girl walked into traffic from the west side of the road.

Both north and southbound traffic stopped and the girl eventually left the roadway to the other side.

At that point southbound traffic started to go but a five year old boy walked into the road from the east side and was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver didn’t see that the boy entered the road.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is on-going and police ask any witnesses to come forward.