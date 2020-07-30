Child Pornography Suspect Charged in Joint Investigation

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man is being bars, after being hit with Child Pornography charges. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Darin Richardson on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was taken into custody after a search warrant was served on his home, turning up what officials called “evidence of alleged child pornography.” Richardson now faces 11 counts of felony possession.

His bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars.