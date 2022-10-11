Child Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) A child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called around noon Monday to the 12-thousand block of West Beach Road, and arrived to find a 3-year-old being administered CPR. The child was rushed to Vista East in Waukegan where the boy was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation showed that the child unknowingly rode his bike behind a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway, to give other children room to play basketball. That vehicle struck the child. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-11-22)