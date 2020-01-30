Chimney Cleaning Leads to Fire Safety

Warm Fireplace

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Fire Officials say that a recent chimney fire they responded to highlights an often overlooked need.

If your home has a fireplace you use frequently it should be cleaned at least once a year. That’s according to Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau.

He told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that calling in a professional crew is the best option.

A chimney fire at a Kenosha home earlier this month left thousands of dollars of damage.