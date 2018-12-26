Christmas Eve Fire Displaces Family

KENOSHA,WI–We’re learning new information about a Christmas Eve fire that displaced a Kenosha family. Severe damage was done to a home on the 900 block of 42nd street when the flames broke out at around 6:20 Monday evening. Kenosha FIre Chief Chuck Leipzig told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the fire started because of an accident in the kitchen.

Five people, including two young children as well as the two family dogs made it out safely. Leipzig says that smoke detectors saved the family’s life.

A cost estimate on the damage has not yet been made available. There is a Go Fund Me page setup to help raise money for the displaced family.

To donate, click the link here: www.gofundme.com/nsagya-lost-everything-in-house-fire.