KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A final vote on allowing conceal and carry of guns in some Kenosha County buildings is still a few weeks off.

However a large group of citizens-many wearing orange to honor those killed by gun violence-spoke at Tuesday night’s Kenosha County Board Meeting.

The measure was up for a first reading -a procedural vote that moves it along towards final passage.

It was also passed by two different county board committees.