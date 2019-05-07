City Approves Paving Contract Despite Objections

KENOSHA, WI—A paving contract sparked controversy at Monday night’s Kenosha City Council meeting.

Cornerstone Pavers of Caledonia was the lowest bidder for a stretch of 60th street that will be worked on this summer. However the contractor’s reputation for slow work and a recent rejection of a bid in Racine led some alderman to vote against awarding them the project.

Alderman Jack Rose says that the sheer volume of work that needs to be done means the city has few other options.

Alderman Dominic Ruffalo dissented, saying that Cornerstone’s reputation speaks for itself.

In the end the contract was awarded on a 10-4 vote.