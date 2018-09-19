City Begins Lead Pipe Replacement

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha began the process of removing lead service pipes in the city. The first home to receive the replacement pipes is on 19th avenue and 47th street. A ceremony with local dignitaries marked the event yesterday.

The $4,000 project was paid for in part by the Kenosha Water Utility’s new “Get The Lead Out” program, which covered about half the cost for the homeowner.

The Public Service Commission approved the program to help homeowners with cost of lead pipe replacement earlier this month.

Officials hope that the Kenosha program-which is the first in the state-is an example to rest of Wisconsin’s communities.