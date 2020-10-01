City Continues Work With Those Affected By August Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The city of Kenosha continues to work with people who fell on hard times because of the violence following the Jacob Blake shooting in August.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that a number of families needed help because their homes and businesses were destroyed.

The city has asked for aid from the state and so far officials have allocated around 5-million dollars to help the rebuild.

Additionally local law enforcement received one million dollars in federal funds to help pay for costs related to the riots.

Damage estimates on city property alone topped 11 million dollars.