City Council Revokes Red Zone Cabaret License; Owner Threatens Suit

KENOSHA, WI–A local nightclub owner plans to sue the city of Kenosha after his establishment’s cabaret license was revoked last night. Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill, in the 48-hundred block of Sheridan Road, will no longer be able to host live music or DJs after the Kenosha City Council voted 14-2 to deny the license.

The owner believes that Red Zone was targeted by the city because of the hip hop music played there and the clientele that music attracts. Kenosha Police have responded over 20 times in the past two months for complaints at the bar, but Red Zone did not receive any demerit points against its license.

Alderman John Fox, who represents the neighborhood, says that residents around the bar do not feel safe.

Alderman David Bogdala, one of the two dissenting votes, says that the city should have found a way to work with the owner.

The owner rejected a possible compromise-to extend the bar’s probationary license.The owner is expected to file a civil rights suit against the city.