City Council to Consider 22nd Ave Street Plan

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha City Council will consider a plan Monday night which will drastically change the look of the city’s Uptown Neighborhood.

The 22nd Avenue reconstruction project will sweep through the area between 60th and 64th street next summer and will leave the area looking very different. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the biggest change will be the placement of the median down the middle of 22nd avenue.

Changes will also be made to the Wilson Triangle, a small piece of land that connects 22nd to 63rd street and Roosevelt Road, which includes the removal of the 30 foot Evergreen Tree in that area.