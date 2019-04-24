City Fixes Storm Damage

KENOSHA, WI—If you’ve been down by Lake Michigan lately you’ve probably noticed water damage done to the Pennoyer Park beach.

During last week’s winter storm the mouth of the Pike River became blocked, sending the runoff through the beach and into the lake. Crews worked to dredge the river and repair the beach.

The city will dredge the harbor in the coming weeks. Plans exist to stop the excessive build up in the harbor in the future. However no such plans yet exist to prevent sediment building up in the Pike River. The city may consider a measure to do so in the future.