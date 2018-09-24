City Looking For Downtown Vision Proposals

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha has put out an official request for proposals for its Downtown Vision Plan. The core of the project is around 25 acres of land, in part where the Kenosha Municipal Building now sits.

Under the plan, that building would be razed and replaced by a new public park, performing arts center, a new city hall, as well as residential and commercial development.

Around eight blocks of the city’s downtown is a part of the proposed area. Interested developers can visit kenosha.org for more info on submitting a proposal.

All submissions must be made by Friday November 2nd.