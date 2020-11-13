City May Work on Two Sections of 22nd Avenue In 2021

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is looking to get ambitious next year when it comes to the reconstruction of one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

The Kenosha Public Works Committee approved 34-million dollars worth of infrastructure projects for 2021 including two sections of 22nd Avenue.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha the Kenosha’s Uptown section of the road and a stretch on the northside will be targeted.

Other major projects include work on 60th street and south Sheridan Road. All the projects are subject to council approval of next year’s budget.