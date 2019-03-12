City Moves Forward With Downtown Vision Plan

KENOSHA, WI–The City of Kenosha is moving forward with plans to transform downtown and the Civic Center area. While still in its preliminary stages, the city is looking to move the government from its current space to a newly constructed facility across the street from the courthouse and the post office.

The current building on the corner would be razed to make way for the new building. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that planners want the new building to be in keeping with the neighborhood.

The Downtown Vision plan calls for the current municipal building to be torn down and turned into green space. A space study-to determine how big a new city hall would need to be-is currently underway.