City of Kenosha Approves Budget, Hires Morrissey For Newly Formed Inspections Dept.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha has approved next year’s budget.

It includes a 2.85% tax levy increase but contains the changes to the city’s recycling program, infrastructure improvements and a wage increase for city employees.

Kenosha also officially created the City Inspections Department headed by former Police Chief John Morrissey.

The move splits the former Department of Community Development and Inspections.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala says that the hope is that Morrissey can deep dive into some of the troubled areas of the city.

The Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years was also approved.