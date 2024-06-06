City of Kenosha Opts to Not Send Officers To RNC in Milwaukee

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha officials have decided not to send local law enforcement to assist Milwaukee with security during the Republican National Convention next month.

The decision was made following discussions between multiple local officials.

Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala told the WLIP Morning Show that the decision prioritizes maintaining local safety and ensuring adequate protection for Kenosha residents and visitors.

“Public safety has got to be our number one concern. And so when we have visitors who are coming here, or we just our citizens in general who live here, we need to make sure that they feel protected during any kind of an event. So I feel like this was probably the right decision to make. I haven’t heard

anything from any of my counterparts across the area, but we have to make sure that we’re taking care of Kenosha,” Bogdala said.

Although the possibility of providing mutual aid during a major incident remains, the emphasis is on keeping officers in Kenosha, particularly given the additional training and preparation required for such deployments.

Bogdala says the decision aligns with the city’s commitment to public safety and readiness to manage local events and visitors.