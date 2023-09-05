City of Kenosha; Uline Unveil Plan For More Single Family Homes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Uline Corporation and the city of Kenosha are set to launch a major housing initiative.

If approved by the Common Council tomorrow evening, Uline will donate 3 million dollars to the city which would then match the private donation with public funds.

The plan would leverage the private and public funds to give families the chance to have ownership in the community and become part of a neighborhood.

It aims to tackle the problem of the lack of single family homes in the city.

Kenosha has identified 30 current residential properties that will be used to build the single family owner occupied homes.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said in a statement that “commitments like these are what leads to impactful changes in the neighborhoods.”