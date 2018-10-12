City Offering Tests For Methane Near City Park

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha officials are offering free methane tests for residents living near one of the city’s parks. Homes that are within a 200 foot radius of Nedweski Park will be eligible for the test for the potentially dangerous gas after soil samples from the park tested positive.

Soil samples from a business near the park tested for even higher levels of the gas. City officials say that they do not believe the methane originated in the park but because of the potential for the gas to be flammable if it accumulates in an enclosed area- especially in places like a basement-the testing will be offered. Homeowners in the affected area are being contacted and tests will be done free of charge.

The city says that they will handle the ultimate remediation of the methane along with the owner that first detected it on their property and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.