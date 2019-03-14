City Opens Process to Fill 2nd District Seat

KENOSHA, WI–There is a vacancy on the Kenosha Common Council and the city has officially opened the process to fill it. The 2nd district seat, which in part represents Kenosha’s downtown area, is open since incumbent John Fox resigned citing family reasons.

Interested parties can apply online, the process is open until March 27th. The council will consider the applicants early next month. So far the former Alderperson of the district, Rhonda Jenkins, has announced she will apply for her former position.

Whoever fills the seat will serve out the term which ends in a little over a year. The application is available at kenosha dot org.