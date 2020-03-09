City Plans Info Sessions on New Waste Pick-up System

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenoshans will get a first look this week at the city’s new waste collection system which will be in place by this summer.

The city of Kenosha scheduled Public information sessions about the new system, the first will be on Wednesday at the Southwest Library at 4 PM.

A card was mailed to residents with the dates and times of all the sessions. Residents will receive two receptacles-one for bagged trash and the other for loose recyclables.

The biggest change is that blue bags will be longer allowed and the different recyclables do not need to be separated.

Kenosha is one of the last municipalities in the state to adopt the new system.