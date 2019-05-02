City Seeking Developers For Two Projects

KENOSHA, WI–The City of Kenosha is asking qualified developers to submit proposals for the construction of a multi-family residential housing project at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, near the city’s central business district. The chosen developer will acquire the project site and begin construction in the Spring next year.

The city is also seeking proposals for construction of six owner-occupied single family homes in the Wilson Redevelopment Project Area. Located on the northwest side of Kenosha, the project area was created by the Redevelopment Authority in 2008 to address the blighting influence of 60 four-unit rental apartment buildings.

To get more information on these projects visit our website, click here