City Seeks Settlement Over Shoddy Roadwork

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha is working on a settlement with a contractor over shoddy road repair work. The stretch of road on 40th avenue between 46th and 50th streets is grooved despite being recently rebuilt.

Three settlements between A.W. Oakes and Sons and the city have been proposed. The first, which would have required repaving the area, was rejected despite being supported by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. The others involve total reconstruction or a settlement between Oakes and the city.

The Public Works Committee rejected these options which means officials will have to go back to step one to find a solution.