City Seeks Uptown Solutions

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha neighborhood receiving a lot of attention-and not always for the right reasons is the Uptown area. Centered around 22nd avenue and 60th street, uptown has been subject to crime and other problems. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that the city is aware and focusing on these troubles.

The mayor says that the city has programs aimed at helping young people which has now expanded to include teens.

Antaramian says that he is also open to making the current fire station on Roosevelt Road a police substation once the new Fire Station 1 opens later this year.