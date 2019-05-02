City Set to Honor Italian Heritage With Signage

KENOSHA, WI–New street signs for Italiana Circle and Calabria Way will be unveiled this week.

A ceremony is set for Friday at 1:30 PM near Celebration Place in Harbor Park. A measure passed earlier this year by the Kenosha City Council changed the name of the former Fisherman Drive to Italiana Circle, a private road, and the former Ring Road which connects the east ends of 56th and 54th streets, to Calabria Way.

The street names are to honor Kenosha’s Italian Heritage and the fact that Kenosha’s sister city, Cosenza is in the region of Calabria. Everyone is invited to attend Friday’s event.