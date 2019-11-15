City Sets Plan For New Trash Collection System

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha will implement a new trash pick up system next year.

City officials plan to launch the new system in July, but the preliminary implementation will soon be in gear.

The city will order new trucks and recycling receptacles as well as enact new ordinances to govern the system. 17th district alderman

David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the change will bring Kenosha into the modern era.

Bogdala says there will be a trial period before the full implementation date in July. The Public Works Committee voted this week to put 7-point-7 million dollars into the Capital Improvement plan for next year to fund the changes. New trucks will be ordered next month with the new carts being ordered in April.