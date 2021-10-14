City Supports County Plan For Pike River Restoration

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is supporting a new cleanup effort for the Pike River.

The South Branch-which flows to the south and west of the main branch of the river-would be resorted from the essentially dry ditch that it has become.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it’s a way to help manage water flow in the area.

The 10 million dollar plan is paid for through funding by the Army Corps of Engineers to Kenosha County.

The city of Kenosha expressed support for the project this week with a city committee approving a resolution in favor of the project.

It’s part of County Executive Jim Kreuser’s proposed budget for next year and would include a multi-use trail between Highways K and S.