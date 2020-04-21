City to Consider Funds For Local Non-profits

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council will consider a measure that would distribute funds to local not-for-profits that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Kenosha’s committee for Community Development Block Grants will allocate more than 650-thousand dollars that were made available as part of the multi-trillion dollar CARES Act.

Funds would go to the recommended organizations including United Way of Kenosha County, Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network, Boys & Girls Club, Kenosha YMCA, ELCA Outreach Center, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Kenosha Community Health Center, Salvation Army, and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.

The full proposal is on kenosha.org and will go before the City Plan Commission this week. The council could consider the plan early next month.