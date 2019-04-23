Citys Seeks Public Input For Consolidated Plan

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha seeks your opinion on plans for the city’s future.

An on-line survey asks participants to comment about issues including housing, infrastructure, and economic development among others that will be included in the upcoming Consolidated Plan for 2020-2024.

There will also be a public input session on Wednesday at the Kenosha Public Museum. Info from that session and the survey will be used to help create the plan.

The meeting begins at 5 PM.

The survey will be available until the end of the month. To participate click this link